Lana Condor: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star's mother dies as tribute paid to 'beautiful mama'
Accompanying a childhood photo of her and her mum, Condor expressed sadness at the deep void left by her mother's absence. She wrote: "My beautiful beautiful mama, I’m laying here thinking about everything I want to say to you, how to put into words the sheer devastation of losing you and how it has carved me out and left me lost".
She also reminisced about their shared moments and the disbelief that her mother was no longer with her, saying: "I keep thinking you just went out to run a quick errand, maybe you’re grabbing that smoked salmon dip we both love and that you’ll be right back."
Condor continued to reflect on the lessons her mother left behind, including the values of love, empathy, and instinct. She said: "You taught me how to love the world and others as if there was no such thing as hate. You showed me what unconditional kindness and compassion is, and that both should always be our first choice."
The actress also celebrated her mother's joyful spirit, saying how she "infused our world with so much joy and warmth and color." She expressed her longing and hope that her mother is at peace, writing, "I hope you are running in the wind, and have all the answers to your everlasting curiosity."
Condor concluded her tribute with a heartfelt message, "I miss you with my whole soul. I used to say, ‘I love you more than you could possibly ever know’, I hope now, wherever you are, that you know. You found me first, and I pray with everything that I am, that you’ll find me again. I love you endlessly. Love, Lanzie."
Born in Vietnam, Lana Condor was adopted and raised in Illinois. Before her breakthrough in acting, she trained as a contemporary dancer and classically trained ballerina, making her film debut in the 2016 superhero movie "X-Men: Apocalypse."
