Latvia Vs England: Who is Thomas Tuchel’s girlfriend, age, who is his ex wife, does he have children?
In October 2024, it was announced that Thomas Tuchel was to become Senior Head Coach of the England Men’s football team. In a statement, Mark Bullingham, FA CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world and Anthony Barry who is one of the best English coaches to support him.
“Our recruitment process has been very thorough. Before the Euros we had a contingency plan and outlined exactly the qualities we would be looking for in a coach.
“Since Gareth resigned, we have worked through the candidate pool, meeting a number of coaches and evaluating them against that criteria. Thomas was very impressive and stood out with his vast expertise and his drive.”
Thomas Tuchel said: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.
“Working closely with Anthony as my assistant coach, we will do everything we can to make England successful and the supporters proud. I want to thank the FA, in particular Mark and John, for their trust and I am looking forward to starting our journey together.”
Who is Thomas Tuchel’s girlfriend?
Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in a relationship with Brazilian businesswoman Natalie Max, she is believed to be 37 and he is 52.
Who is Thomas Tuchel’s ex wife?
Thomas Tuchel was previously married to wife Sissi, the couple announced in 2022 that they would be getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage. According to the Daily Mail, “Former journalist Sissi moved to Britain in August 2021, seven months after Tuchel joined Chelsea from the French team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
“He initially stayed in a hotel before the family set up home in Cobham, Surrey, near Chelsea's training ground.”
Thomas Tuchel has two daughters, Emma and Kim with ex wife Sissi.
The Latvia Vs England match is set to kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday October 14. Coverage begins at 7pm on ITV1.