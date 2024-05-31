Reality TV star Lauren Goodger with her daughter Larose. Photo by Instagram/laurengoodger.

‘The Only Way’ is Essex star Lauren Goodger has spoken of the ‘worst two nights’ as her daughter Larose, aged 2, had to be rushed to hospital.

Lauren Goodger has said that she’s had to rush her two-year-old daughter Larose to A&E, and has spent the last two nights with the tot in hospital - which she has described as “the worst”.

The former ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star, aged 37, shared a series of photos to her Instagram Stories earlier today (Friday May 31), in which she told her 951,000 followers of her young daughter’s health scare. The first image was of Larose’s pushchair while in the waiting room of A&E. The photo was captioned: "A&E with my baby girl. Been the worst two nights."

She later shared an update on Larose's condition, telling fans: "She started struggling with her breathing and really sucking in so I went to see GP at 8am and he sent us straight here. She has had steroid and mask with pump to open her breathing. Today being sick and the temp and breathing like she's running." It’s not clear if Goodger is still in hospital with the youngster, but as her last update was around lunchtime it is likely Larose is still receiving treatment.

The hospital dash comes only a few weeks after mum Goodger last told her fans that her daughter was unwell. At the time Goodger, whose second daughter Lorena died two minutes after being born in July 2022, admitted that she “feared the worst” during Larose’s three-day health battle.

Larose became poorly with a virus, which sent her temperature sky high, and Goodger said that she didn’t sleep for days as she cared for the tot. Two weeks ago she wrote on social media to say “my little princess is finally better”. She continued: "No temperature tonight and went to bed without any medicine as her temperate is normal. We even popped to the park today. That was three days and three nights of hell. Let's hope no temperature in the night tonight and the virus has gone.

"It was a virus but that's all the doctor said. Just had to use calpol and nurofen. Let's hope for a good night sleep for us both. Thank you for all the messages. I am full of anxiety when my baby is not well. In constant fear of the worst."

Goodger shares Larose with her ex-boyfriend Charles Drury. The pair started dating in 2020 and Larose was born in July 2021 then, just eight weeks after welcoming Larose, Goodger fell pregnant again. The couple split in November 2021.

Goodger was left "broken" after she lost their second daughter Lorena in July 2022. In an emotional Instagram post at the time, she said: "She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x. Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me."

Last month, the star opened up about her loss on ‘This Morning’. She said: "I went through a very traumatic time, sort of lost myself completely. I was sort of in the healing process, which I still am. But I was just . . . all I could be was a mum, nothing else, I wasn't interested in work. But now this is a new year, and I feel that I found who I am again, I completely lost myself."