Actor and former GB News presenter Laurence Fox has been charged with a sexual offence after allegedly posting a compromising image of television personality Narinder Kaur on social media.

The 46-year-old is accused of sharing the image in April 2024 via a tweet, which featured Kaur, 52, who appears regularly on Good Morning Britain and GB News. Following the post, Kaur wrote on X that the photo was “unimaginably mortifying.”

Fox responded the following day in a now-deleted extended post, stating: “I would like to apologise” to Kaur, but added, “it’s not my fault” she was pictured in the image, which he claimed was taken more than 15 years ago.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that Fox had been charged following a 10-month investigation. “A man has been charged with a sexual offence following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police,” a spokesperson said.

“Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 24 charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024.”

Section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act covers the offence of disclosing private sexual photographs and films without consent — often referred to as “revenge porn.” It carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and potential inclusion on the sex offenders register.

Fox, of Peldon, Essex, was dismissed from GB News in October 2023 following a separate on-air incident in which he made offensive remarks about journalist Ava Evans.