Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn were recently spotted on the set of their upcoming film in Texas, sparking excitement among fans.

The movie, directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson, is tentatively titled “The Battle Of Baktan Cross” although details about the plot remain under wraps.

The photos, captured by amateur photographer Adam Cain from his downtown loft in El Paso, Texas, show DiCaprio and Penn working on the rooftop of an abandoned building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cain, who works as a gas station manager, said: "I was surprised at how stressed everyone looked and also how in shape Sean Penn looked...Leonardo DiCaprio also looked a lot older."

Leonardo DiCaprio on set of a new film in El Paso, Texas. | Adam Cain / SWNS

The behind-the-scenes images depict DiCaprio vaping while Penn is seen engaged in conversation with a cigarette in hand. Cain shared that this was his first time witnessing a film being made, and he was fascinated by the process. He added: “I live in a loft apartment, so I was able to get these from my window and also my rooftop terrace.

“The Battle Of Baktan Cross” is set to feature an impressive ensemble cast including Regina Hall, Alana Haim, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, and Benicio del Toro.

Paul Thomas Anderson and Sean Penn on set of their new film in El Paso, Texas. | Adam Cain / SWNS

Thomas Anderson is a critically acclaimed American filmmaker who has directed several highly regarded films, including "Boogie Nights" (1997), "There Will Be Blood" (2007), "Magnolia" (1999) and "Phantom Thread" (2017).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an estimated budget of $115 million, according to Variety, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Fans will have to wait until August of that year to see the final product on the big screen.