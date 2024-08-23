Leonardo DiCaprio & Sean Penn spotted on Texas set of new Paul Thomas Anderson film The Battle Of Baktan Cross

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hollywood A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn were recently spotted on the set of their upcoming film in Texas, sparking excitement among fans.

The movie, directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson, is tentatively titled “The Battle Of Baktan Cross” although details about the plot remain under wraps.

The photos, captured by amateur photographer Adam Cain from his downtown loft in El Paso, Texas, show DiCaprio and Penn working on the rooftop of an abandoned building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cain, who works as a gas station manager, said: "I was surprised at how stressed everyone looked and also how in shape Sean Penn looked...Leonardo DiCaprio also looked a lot older."

Leonardo DiCaprio on set of a new film in El Paso, Texas.Leonardo DiCaprio on set of a new film in El Paso, Texas.
Leonardo DiCaprio on set of a new film in El Paso, Texas. | Adam Cain / SWNS

The behind-the-scenes images depict DiCaprio vaping while Penn is seen engaged in conversation with a cigarette in hand. Cain shared that this was his first time witnessing a film being made, and he was fascinated by the process. He added: “I live in a loft apartment, so I was able to get these from my window and also my rooftop terrace.

“The Battle Of Baktan Cross” is set to feature an impressive ensemble cast including Regina Hall, Alana Haim, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, and Benicio del Toro.

Paul Thomas Anderson and Sean Penn on set of their new film in El Paso, Texas.Paul Thomas Anderson and Sean Penn on set of their new film in El Paso, Texas.
Paul Thomas Anderson and Sean Penn on set of their new film in El Paso, Texas. | Adam Cain / SWNS

Thomas Anderson is a critically acclaimed American filmmaker who has directed several highly regarded films, including "Boogie Nights" (1997), "There Will Be Blood" (2007), "Magnolia" (1999) and "Phantom Thread" (2017).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With an estimated budget of $115 million, according to Variety, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Fans will have to wait until August of that year to see the final product on the big screen.

Related topics:Leonardo DiCaprioTexasAmerican

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.