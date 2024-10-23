Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Payne's girlfriend has posted an emotional tribute following the singer's tragic death, revealing that the couple had been planning to get married.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a heartfelt statement posted to Instagram, Kate Cassidy said that the couple had recently envisioned their future together, including marriage and a life shared "forever."

The former One Direction star died at the age of 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cassidy wrote: "I don’t even know where to begin...My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words." She described Payne as "the love of my life," noting his contagious energy and the joy he brought to the lives of millions of fans, family, and friends.

The American social media influencer added: "You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone - you are so incredibly loved.” Cassidy also recounted a recent moment when the couple sat outside, talking about their dreams and their future together.

She said: "A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.'"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy arrive at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) | Kate Green/Getty Images

"I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone - millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You are - because I can't say were - my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into.

"None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I'm struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things."

"Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I've lost the best part of myself. I can't imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life."

The tribute also conveyed Cassidy's ongoing love for Payne and her promise to carry their shared dreams with her. "I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go," she concluded, signing off as "Forever yours, Katelyn."

The couple had been in a relationship for two years and Cassidy reportedly returned home two days after his death.