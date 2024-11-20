Dozens of locals and fans have also gathered outside the church to pay their final respects to the former One Direction star.

Liam Payne tragically died on October 16 from head injuries he suffered after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel suite in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His father Geoff Payne, flew out to Argentina upon learning of his son's death and remained in the country until Liam's body was cleared to fly home.

The first attendees have arrived at the funeral of singer Liam Payne at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh have been dropped off in front of the church’s entrance wearing long black coats and sunglasses.

The girlfriend of Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy, has arrived at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. She was pictured outside the church dressed in black and wearing sunglasses. Kate was accompanied by actor and model Damian Hurley.

One Direction star, Harry Styles, has arrived at the funeral of his former bandmate Liam Payne in Buckinghamshire. He was accompanied by actor and presenter James Cordon. The pair arrived at the church and were dressed in black before going straight inside of the church. Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley

JLS star Marvin Humes and his wife, The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, have arrived at Liam Payne’s funeral. Boy band JLS met Payne when he first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 and they continued to be friends throughout his career in One Direction. Marvin wore a long back coat, black trousers and black gloves while Rochelle also donned a long coat with cape detailing for the service.

