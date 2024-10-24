Liam Payne Funeral: Will the One Direction singer’s funeral be held in London?
The One Direction singer tragically died aged 31. Liam Payne’s father Geoff Payne is currently in Argentina waiting to bring his son's body back home so that they can begin funeral arrangements which is likely to take place in November.
The singer is originally from Wolverhampton with his family still living there, Many people believe that is where his funeral will be and many fans recently held a memorial in the city following his death.
However, there is now speculation Liam Payne's funeral could be in central London. The singer spent a lot of time in the city during his X-Factor days. The One Direction members stayed at a house in North London whilst they were competing on the show.
Liam Payne also had ties with Buckinghamshire which is classed as the Greater London area so the funeral could be held near where he used to live. Liam Payne lived in the small Buckinghamshire village Chalfont St Giles, after buying a house there in 2021. It was believed he bought the house to live close to ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole who lives in the nearby village Chalfont St Peter with their son Bear.
Wherever the funeral will be held, we know the church will be packed out with celebrities who worked with the singer during his career. This will include One Direction band members are including Zayn Malik, Denise Lewis, James Corden, Simon Cowell, Dermot O’Leary, Rita Ora and Nicole Scherzinger and Cheryl Cole. Whether or not his Liam and Cheryl’s son Bear will attend is still not yet known.
