Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Payne died on Wednesday October 16 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Direction singer tragically died aged 31. Liam Payne’s father Geoff Payne is currently in Argentina waiting to bring his son's body back home so that they can begin funeral arrangements which is likely to take place in November.

The singer is originally from Wolverhampton with his family still living there, Many people believe that is where his funeral will be and many fans recently held a memorial in the city following his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is now speculation Liam Payne's funeral could be in central London. The singer spent a lot of time in the city during his X-Factor days. The One Direction members stayed at a house in North London whilst they were competing on the show.

Liam Payne also had ties with Buckinghamshire which is classed as the Greater London area so the funeral could be held near where he used to live. Liam Payne lived in the small Buckinghamshire village Chalfont St Giles, after buying a house there in 2021. It was believed he bought the house to live close to ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole who lives in the nearby village Chalfont St Peter with their son Bear.

Wherever the funeral will be held, we know the church will be packed out with celebrities who worked with the singer during his career. This will include One Direction band members are including Zayn Malik, Denise Lewis, James Corden, Simon Cowell, Dermot O’Leary, Rita Ora and Nicole Scherzinger and Cheryl Cole. Whether or not his Liam and Cheryl’s son Bear will attend is still not yet known.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now