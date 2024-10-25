Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

US rapper Lil Durk has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire-plot.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old Chicago musician, who is known as a founding member of the hip-hop group OTF (Only The Family), was arrested in South Florida and is being held in Broward County Jail.

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was arrested and charged following reports that five other Chicago rappers connected to the OTF group - Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston - were also arrested on federal charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grammy-winning artist is accused of allegedly being linked to a murder-for-hire scheme against rapper Quando Rondo, whose real name was Tyquian Terrel Bowman, after he was suspected of being involved in the death of fellow rapper King Von in Atlanta four years ago.

US Rapper Lil Durk has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot. | Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

The federal indictment has laid out charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire resulting in death, as well as the use of, carry and discharge of firearms and a machine gun in the furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death against those indicted.

Authorities have alleged that OTF members offered money and music opportunities in exchange for Bowman’s death. It is also alleged that the defendants used a credit card to travel to Los Angeles to search for Bowman, with one of the suspects, Grant, allegedly providing guns and renting a white BMW sedan and a white Infiniti which were used to follow Bowman and his family.

Shortly after, a shooting took place at a gas station, which left Bowman’s cousin fatally injured. An unnamed co-conspirator then paid for the defendants to be flown back to Chicago.

Banks, who is due to release his seventh studio album in November, is awaiting transfer of custody to the US Marshall. His team have not commented on the situation.