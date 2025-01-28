Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved soap star died after suffering from lung cancer and other conditions, it has been reported.

Linda Lavin appeared in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore - later called just Alice - and Barney Miller, as well as appearing in several plays on Broadway. She had been active up to a few weeks before her death, promoting her new Netflix series No Good Deed and filming Hulu comedy Mid-Century Modern, in which she was a lead character.

She died on Sunday, December 29 aged 87, and at the time her representative said that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Hollywood actress Linda Lavin who died in December | Getty Images

Now her death certificate has revealed that she had a cardiopulmonary arrest, which stops blood from pumping into your heart, causing a person to fall unconscious, with lung cancer listed as the underlying cause.

Lavin was cremated at the the Los Angeles home of her husband Steve Bakunas, according to American website TMZ, which has seen the death certificate. It also confirmed that last year Lavin was given a bronchoscopy, which helped to diagnose the cancer.

At the time of her death, in a joint statement, Hulu and 20th Television said: “Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go to Linda Lavin’s family and loved ones. She was a legend in our industry, bringing her tremendous talent to audiences for over seven decades. She will be forever missed by her Mid-Century Modern family, as we mourn this incredible loss together.”