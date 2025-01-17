Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linda Nolan, beloved singer and member of the iconic group The Nolans, died after contracting double pneumonia, her sister has now revealed.

Her death on Wednesday, January 15, came after years of battling cancer, though her sister Maureen Nolan clarified that pneumonia, not cancer, was the cause of her passing.

In an emotional Instagram post, Maureen, 70, wrote: “Our beautiful @thelindanolan left us yesterday. She contracted double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year, and because of her immune system, it was one battle too much. The big C didn’t actually get her.” She also urged cancer sufferers to remain hopeful, saying, “She lasted nearly 20 years with one cancer or another, and so can you.”

Coleen Nolan, another of Linda’s sisters, shared her grief in a heartfelt tribute. “Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength,” she wrote. “Her wit, humour, and laughter were infectious, her presence could light up any room. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Linda passed away in a hospital surrounded by her sisters. Her agent, Dermot McNamara, described her as a “celebrated Irish pop legend” and praised her legacy. “As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success, becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide. Beyond her incredible career, Linda dedicated her life to helping others, raising over £20m for numerous charities.”

Linda first rose to fame with her sisters in the late 1970s, with hits like "I'm in the Mood for Dancing" and "Gotta Pull Myself Together." The Nolans sold over 30 million records worldwide and became one of the most successful girl groups of their era.

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, and after a period of remission, the disease returned in 2017, eventually spreading to her brain. Her sisters Anne (74), Denise (72), Maureen (69), and Coleen (59) were by her side during her final hours.

Her younger sister Bernie Nolan died in 2013 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, and despite treatment, the disease returned and spread to her brain, lungs, liver, and bones.