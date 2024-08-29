Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A member of a cancer-wracked family has revealed that another member has been diagnosed with the disease - as she continues her battle.

Linda Nolan, 65, is to start taking a new cancer drug after scans showed the tumours in her brain have grown, following her revealing the growth had shrunk in December. Several of her sisters, and members of the Anglo-Irish girl group, have also experienced the condition.

Nolan told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday that members of the public tell her she is “inspiring”, but she feels: “I just wanted it to go, or leave us alone for a little while.”

She added: “We have had a rough time with it, and my stepson Lloyd has just been diagnosed and it’s like ‘go away, leave us alone.'”

Nolan’s sister Anne, whom she joined on TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and is now cancer-free. Another sister, Loose Women star Coleen revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, and was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it. Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

Linda Nolan in 2013

Nolan was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and the disease resurfaced in 2017 and has since spread to her brain, bones and liver. However, she says she steers clear of learning about the cancer treatment symptoms.

Nolan said: “I know I’ve got cancer, I know I’ve got to have treatment, but I don’t need to be dwelling on the fact that, ‘Oh, I’ve got that symptom that might be happening’.

“So I do try and not surround our lives with cancer, it seems like we do, but it’s surrounding us for sure. But we’re very philosophical about things.”

Speaking about how she is feeling, Nolan said: “I was so jittery in the morning. I get so jittery, I can hardly walk, so I have to sit in the bed for 10 minutes to get my legs working, and then go downstairs and do whatever.

“I try and get out a lot, get fresh air, and spend time with my friends and my family.”

Nolan says that immunotherapy has been working on her cancer, and the tumours are “not as big as they were originally, but they are still bigger”.

She also said: “So they put me on another chemo where I might lose my hair the fifth time. And, yeah, it’s a weird feeling.”

Nolan previously revealed that she is going to take Enhertu, the life-extending drug for incurable breast cancer.

It is not currently available on the health service in England after its manufacturers and the NHS spending watchdog failed to reach an agreement on price.