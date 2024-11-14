Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lindsay Yeo, a legendary figure in New Zealand broadcasting, died on Tuesday at the age of 78 after a long illness.

Born in the South Island in 1946, Yeo began his radio career in 1964 as a copywriter before discovering his true calling as a presenter. From 1972 to 1997, he hosted Wellington's top-rated breakfast show on commercial station 2ZB, where he became a household name.

His "upbeat demeanour and hilarious banter" made him a favourite among listeners, regularly dominating the ratings and reaching more than 50% of the audience at the height of his popularity.

In 1973, Yeo created the beloved children’s character Buzz O'Bumble, a human-sized bee known for its cheeky antics. Buzz became a cultural phenomenon, and it was immortalised through station advertisements, plush toys, soundtrack albums, and even a permanent exhibit at the Wellington Museum, unveiled in 2022.

His namesake nephew Lindsay, a singer and actress, is a popular performer across New Zealand.

In addition to his work on 2ZB, Yeo hosted programs on Classic Hits FM, TVNZ’s Top Dance, and toured the country with live shows. However, in 1997, when 2ZB transitioned to a hard news format, Yeo chose to retire early at 51, concluding a 33-year career in broadcasting.

Yeo is survived by his wife, Jan, and their four children.