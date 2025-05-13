Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has announced she is expecting her first child after more than two decades of trying to conceive.

The 44-year-old, who found fame in the late 1990s as part of the girl group, shared the news in an emotional Instagram video that revealed her pregnancy and her long battle with IVF.

She wrote: "I've been keeping a secret from you, and I've mostly kept myself off social media because sometimes it was hard to smile." She continued: "But after years of sometimes quite painful IVF and dark times, I'm pregnant! We feel like we've been given the world."

Liz, who has been married to husband Peter for two years, admitted she had originally planned to post a video explaining her journey, but found it too emotional to speak on camera. "I started to record a video of me just telling you but I got too emotional so I thought I’d just hide behind this little announcement instead. I just can’t believe we’re here."

She also paid tribute to others who have experienced similar fertility challenges, writing: "So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse. I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with IVF and loss after so much hope."

“I’ve been a part of some beautifully supportive communities. I’m so grateful. I am so grateful!” she added.

Liz’s baby news prompted an outpouring of love from her bandmates and fellow pop stars. Fellow Atomic Kitten star, Natasha Hamilton, commented: "Literally couldn’t be any happier for you both! After all you’ve been through, this little miracle is everything💫✨😭”

The original Atomic Kitten line-up featured Liz, Natasha, and Kerry Katona. After Kerry’s departure, Jenny Frost joined the group, helping the trio to further success with hits like ‘Eternal Flame’ and ‘The Tide is High’. The group has sold over 10 million records globally.

Jenny also commented on the Instagram post, saying: “The best news ever …. You have been through it girl but never lost faith in what you knew was meant to be 🤍 Beyond happy for you both.”

What are Atomic Kitten former members up to now?

Natasha, 42, is currently on her solo career, performing her final show with the band on October 13, 2023. She welcomed her daughter Kitty with husband Charles Gay in August 2023. She is also mum to Josh, 22, Harry, 20, Alfie, 14, and Ella, 10, from previous relationships.

British singers Natasha Hamilton, Jenny Frost, and Liz McClarnon of pop girl group Atomic Kitten, December 2003. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kerry, 44, is currently in Thailand, where she is enjoying a holiday and working on a "relaxation package" for a hotel, according to Daily Mail. She had split from her fiancé Ryan Mahoney in 2024 due to a “breach of trust”.

She is not currently married but was previously married to former Westlife member Brian McFadden, Mark Croft, and George Kay. She is the mother of five children: Molly, Lilly, Heidi, Max, and Dylan-Jorge. Her youngest, Dylan-Jorge, was fathered by her late husband, George.

Meanwhile, Jenny, 47, lives in Ibiza and the UK, dividing her time between the two locations. She is married to Vicente Spiteri, an Ibizan hotelier, and has three children: Caspar and twins Blake and Nico.