The star of a much-loved 1970s sitcom has died aged 79.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loni Anderson appeared in WKRP in Cincinnati, which was about a beleaguered radio station, for four series. She was the efficient receptionist Jennifer Marlowe, and the role saw Anderson nominated for two Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Anderson, who was married to Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds from 1988 to 1994, died on Sunday in a Los Angeles hospital just days before her 80th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson's family said in a statement.

Loni Anderson in 2017 | Getty Images

Anderson also made appearances in several long-running US TV series, such as Love Boat, The Incredible Hulk, Burke’s Law, Melrose Place, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Fantasy Island.

Barbara Eden, who appeared in I Dream of Jeannie, said: “Like many, I am absolutely stunned and heartbroken. Our friendship has spanned many years, and news like this is never easy to hear or accept.

“What can I say about Loni that everyone doesn't already know? She was a real talent, with razor smart wit and a glowing sense of humor… but, even more than that, she had an impeccable work ethic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WKRP in Cincinnati aired from 1978 and 1982. Anderson met Reynolds on the set of the film Stroker Ace in 1983.

Anderson was married four times, to real estate developer Bruce Hasselberg and actor Ross Bickell before Reynolds. In 2008 she married Bob Flick, from the folk band The Brothers Four. She had two children - a daughter, Deidra with Hassleberg and a son, Quinton, adopted with Reynolds.

Publicist Danny Deraney wrote on X: 'Rest in peace Loni Anderson. There was something so wonderful about her role of Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP. She had the looks, brains and always the upper hand.”

Music publicist Eric Alper wrote: “RIP Loni Anderson, forever our Jennifer Marlowe from WKRP in Cincinnati—smart, stylish, and stealing every scene.”