Look inside Freddie Mercury’s £30 million home in the heart of London’s Kensington

I don’t know about you but I love nothing more than perusing pictures of properties online, particularly when they belong to huge celebrity names. Garden Lodge, the home of the late Freddie Mercury, is exquisitely beautiful and is now on the market for in excess of £30 million, with Knight Frank. The house is located in London’s Kensington and was designed in the Neo-Georgian style in 1907 by architect Ernest Marshall for married artists, Cecil Rea and Constance Halford.

As well as belonging to Freddie Mercury, the house has also been owned by Peter Wilson, the chairman of Sotheby’s and a family associated with Hoares bank. Freddie Mercury was searching for a property for quite a while before discovering Garden Lodge back in 1980. He loved the house so much (who can blame him?!) that he bought the property on the spot, but had one condition, it had to be removed from the market immediately.

The specialist interior architect Robin Moore Ede was commissioned by Freddie Mercury to prepare drawings of his ideas. Freddie was also involved in creating the beautiful garden that features large magnolia trees that bloom throughout the spring.

The double height drawing room played host to Freddie Mercury’s grand piano (on which he wrote Bohemian Rhapsody). Freddie’s favourite colour was a citrus-toned yellow and it is thought he was a fan of this shade as perhaps it was reminiscent of his childhood in Zanzibar and India.

When he passed away in 1991, Freddie left Garden Lodge to his friend and confidante, Mary Austin. Mary said of the house that “This house has been the most glorious memory box, because it has such love and warmth in every room. It has been a joy to live in and I have many wonderful memories here. Now that it is empty, I’m transported back to the first time we viewed it. Ever since Freddie and I stepped through the fabled green door, it has been a place of peace, a true artist’s house, and now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person.”

1 . Freddie Mercury''s home Garden Lodge was designed in the Neo-Georgian style in 1907 by architect Ernest Marshall for married artists, Cecil Rea and Constance Halford Freddie Mercury''s home Garden Lodge was designed in the Neo-Georgian style in 1907 by architect Ernest Marshall for married artists, Cecil Rea and Constance Halford Photo: Knight Frank

2 . Freddie searched for a property for a while, but he was captivated by the property when he visiting it after finding the agent's sale particulars in 1980 Freddie searched for a property for a while, but he was captivated by the property when he visiting it after finding the agent's sale particulars in 1980 Photo: Knight Frank

3 . When Freddie Mercury bought Garden Lodge, he commissioned specialist interior architect and designer Robin Moore Ede to prepare drawings of his ideas When Freddie Mercury bought Garden Lodge, he commissioned specialist interior architect and designer Robin Moore Ede to prepare drawings of his ideas Photo: Knight Frank