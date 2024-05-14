Singer Charlotte Church has finally managed to sell her ‘party pad’ mansion that initially went on the market last year for a guide price of £2.25million. After months went by, it has now sold for £2.1m.

Property consultant Jenny Friday of Fine & Country shared the news on her Instagram page and wrote: “Big news! Thrilled to share the incredible news of Charlotte Church’s home exchange!

“After struggling to secure any viewings with two previous agents, I took over, maintained the price and highlighted the home’s best feature- the gardens.

“By utilising Fine & Country’s reach, we welcomed four potential buyers, securing an offer above the guide price at £2.1m!

“Congratulations to the buyer and Charlotte’s family!

“Can’t wait for the completion day to hand over the keys Here’s to new chapters and cherished memories in this beautiful abode!”

Jenny Friday also spoke to NationalWorld and said that “It was on with two agents before me. I took it over the same price, produced a video focusing on the gardens etc (previous listings didn’t have any video or any social media advertising etc) we secured wide exposure for it, produced lovely photos and had four interested buyers, two second viewings and then the accepted offer.”

The stunning property features a beautiful open plan kitchen, a living room with log burner and the grounds include a detached guest cottage, garden tree swing and pink pergola. Charlotte Church has previously said that the property was “all about the garden and the nature surrounding it, we’re bordered by forest on three sides, for me it’s all about nature.

“For me it feels like a sanctuary, we have loads of wildlife, loads of birds, amazing sunrises here, it’s a beautiful place to be.”

1 . How beautiful is Charlotte Church's former house The Spinney in South Wales that has now sold? The grounds of Charlotte Church's home in South Wales is what prompted the current buyer to purchase the luxury six-bedroom property

2 . The stunning kitchen at The Spinney Cooking dinner and relaxing at the six-bedroom house The Spinney in South Wales would be a lovely experience Photo: Fine and Country Cardiff

3 . The decking and garden at Charlotte Church's former home in South Wales Singer Charlotte Church enjoyed the house and the grounds at her former home in South Wales and particularly loved the gardens as she was surrounded by nature Photo: Fine and Country Cardiff

4 . Charlotte Church enjoyed the garden at The Spinney in South Wales It is no wonder Charlotte Church was a fan of the garden at her former South Wales home Photo: Fine and Country Cardiff