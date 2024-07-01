Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louis Tomlinson gave One Direction fans the second biggest shock of their lives when he rocked up at Glastonbury last weekend.

The Story Of My Life singer, 32, grabbed headlines at the weekend for arriving at the festival with a television, allowing fans to watch England’s Euros 2024 knockout game vs Slovakia. But it was as he was setting the television up and speaking to the press about it that fans noticed something unusual about Tomlinson’s appearance.

Despite only being in his early 30s - and living a life of luxury thanks to his early stardom - the ravages of time have turned Tomlinson’s luscious locks into a full head of grey hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Guardian during extra time of the game, Tomlinson said: “It’s the second screen I’ve bought. The first got cracked. I wasn’t going to take credit for it because it looked like we were going to lose in normal time, but now that we’ve equalised I’m happy to.”

Seeing the photos that emerged from the camping site, fans were stunned by his new appearance - and it appeared to give some “Directioners” a bit of an existential crisis online. Posting on X, @taetaeologist said: “I’m having a not so mid-life crisis bc I just saw a video of Louis Tomlinson and he had so much grey hair. I started thinking about how he was my favorite pop boy when he was just a teenager on X-Factor and we’re all so grown up now.”

@carameIlftv added: “I was not prepared to see Louis Tomlinson with grey hair? I know we are all getting older but my teen heart is sobbing.”

@bbyblue2002 said: “I’m going to fight anyone who makes a joke about Louis Tomlinson having grey hair - I’m sick of seeing this, funny how it’s all coming from non-One Direction fans as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But not everyone was shocked by Tomlinson’s new trim - in fact, it has made some fans love him even more than before.