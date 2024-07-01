Louis Tomlinson looks unrecognisable as ex-One Direction star seen at Glastonbury with grey hair
The Story Of My Life singer, 32, grabbed headlines at the weekend for arriving at the festival with a television, allowing fans to watch England’s Euros 2024 knockout game vs Slovakia. But it was as he was setting the television up and speaking to the press about it that fans noticed something unusual about Tomlinson’s appearance.
Despite only being in his early 30s - and living a life of luxury thanks to his early stardom - the ravages of time have turned Tomlinson’s luscious locks into a full head of grey hair.
Speaking to the Guardian during extra time of the game, Tomlinson said: “It’s the second screen I’ve bought. The first got cracked. I wasn’t going to take credit for it because it looked like we were going to lose in normal time, but now that we’ve equalised I’m happy to.”
Seeing the photos that emerged from the camping site, fans were stunned by his new appearance - and it appeared to give some “Directioners” a bit of an existential crisis online. Posting on X, @taetaeologist said: “I’m having a not so mid-life crisis bc I just saw a video of Louis Tomlinson and he had so much grey hair. I started thinking about how he was my favorite pop boy when he was just a teenager on X-Factor and we’re all so grown up now.”
@carameIlftv added: “I was not prepared to see Louis Tomlinson with grey hair? I know we are all getting older but my teen heart is sobbing.”
@bbyblue2002 said: “I’m going to fight anyone who makes a joke about Louis Tomlinson having grey hair - I’m sick of seeing this, funny how it’s all coming from non-One Direction fans as well.”
But not everyone was shocked by Tomlinson’s new trim - in fact, it has made some fans love him even more than before.
@kat_brown said: “The best thing Louis Tomlinson ever did was embracing the grey hair and becoming simultaneously 75m times hotter. As someone who has slummed it at festivals watching games on my phone or even worse, having no service to get an update, I must say he’s is an inspiration with his Glasto set up.”
