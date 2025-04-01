Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas split from wife Aubrey - but she has accused him of cheating on her and also blindsiding her with an apparent joint statement on their break up which she supposedly knew nothing about.

Love is Blind alum Mark, who viewers will remember from season one of the dating show for his ill-fated age gap relationship with Jessica Batten, took to his Instagram page on Friday (March 28), to tell his fans about his separated from wife Aubrey in what he said was a joint statment.

Aubrey, who shares two sons with her apparently estranged husband, soon responded with a short comment which made it clear she knew nothing about the statement: "This is news to me lol."

In his post, 31-year-old Mark wrote: "After a lot of thought and conversations, Aubrey and I decided to part ways a few weeks ago. This wasn't an easy decision, but we both believe it's the best path forward for our individual growth and for our family.

"Our top priority will always be our boys. We're committed to co-parenting with love, respect, and teamwork so they feel supported and secure every step of the way."

Her added that the two "kindly ask for your understanding and privacy, especially for the sake of our children.” as they begin a “new chapter”. He concluded with: “We truly appreciate your support and respect during this time. With gratitude, Mark & Aubrey."

Under the identical post that Mark shared to his Facebook page Aubrey, who married the reality star in 2022, accused her now seemingly former husband of cheating on her.

"This was never a conversation or discussion. He got caught out with women and had to cover his tracks to maintain his 'public image.' I had no part in this statement and its news to me, as it is to everyone else,” the 30-year-old mum-of-two said.

She also encouraged fans to head to Instagram for the "details." Fans have since been commenting on Mark’s Instagram post about the split with their opinions. One alleged Mark had been unfaithful to his wife and had "decided to abandon" his family to live a "party lifestyle." Aubrey replied: "Idk who you are, but thank you for it."

Mark also replied, however, and maintained his innocence. He asked the person to "please illuminate?", adding “you apparently know something I don't, so please explain what you think you know about me."

Love is Blind's Mark Cuevas has split with his wife Aubrey after two years of marriage. He and Aubrey are pictured in happier times with their sons Ace and Axton. Photo by Instagram/@aubreycuevas_. | Instagram/@aubreycuevas_

In an interview with People published a day after the statment was released, Mark said that there is "a lot being said online that simply isn’t true.” He added: “Aubrey and I, like many couples, faced our share of challenges.

“Ultimately, we decided to separate in hopes of creating a healthier, more peaceful environment for our kids. "Right now, my focus is on being a present, loving father and doing what’s best for our boys."

Addressing the rumours he had cheated, he concluded: "I do hope people can remember there are two sides to every story, and more importantly, two children at the centre of this."

Aubrey, who has the maiden name Rainey but is still going by her married name on social media, is also focusing on the couple’s children, Ace, born April 2021, and Axton, born February 2022.

On Saturday, she shared a picture which showed her hand and also the hands of the little boys which all had red heart drawings on them. In the caption she wrote: "Life doesn't stop, even when you feel like your world is falling apart. These boys are and have always been my only priority. Lucky to be their mommy."

Mark appeared on season one of hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind, which aired on Valentine’s Day 2020 but was filmed the year prior. He formed a connection was Jessica Batten - but their relationship was bumpy.

Jessica became unsure about Mark in the pods when she learned he was 10 years her junior. She also had a connection with Mike Barnett which she was keen to pursue, but he decided to propose to Amber Pike instead.

When Mark popped the question to her, she said yes despite her reservations. The couple clashed during their engagement, but on their wedding day Mark said 'yes' to Jessica in front of his friends and family.

Jessica, who had seemingly not invited any of her family as they were not present, said 'no' however. This left Mark crying on his mum's shoulder. Jessica has said since, however, that the two agreed they wouldn't get married and she was left shocked when he said 'I do'.

Mark went on to meet Aubrey and the couple became engaged in November 2020. Jessica also moved on and married Benjamin McGrath in 2022. Mark and Aubrey both last posted gushing tributes to each other just weeks ago, leaving fans shocked by what now appears to be their sudden split.

On Valentine’s Day, (Feburary 14), which was also Aubrey’s milestone 30th birthday, Mark wrote: “She’s the one who keeps our family together, makes parenting look way easier than it is, and somehow still manages to be the most beautiful person in every room (even at 6 AM when the kids are already asking for snacks).

“To the woman who laughs at my jokes even when they’re bad (which is rare, obviously), who supports me through every crazy idea I come up with, and who never lets me forget when I leave dishes in the sink — happy 30th birthday!Here’s to another 30 years of you putting up with me.”

Just a few days later, on March 1, Aubrey celebrated Mark on his 31st birthday. She wrote that he was “the best husband, the best dad, and speaking for nova— the best dog dad.”

She went on: “I’ll forever be grateful for everything you do for us and all the moments we get to share together. 31 years young and a beautiful life and family we’ve created. cheers to you & the next chapter of creating more memories together. I love you!”

*All eight seasons of Love is Blind are available to watch on Netflix now.