Love is Blind's Matt Bolton breaks silence after split from co-star wife Colleen Reed

Love is Blind star Matt Bolton has broken her silence on Instagram, almost a month after announcing her split from co-star wife Colleen Reed.

Taking to Instagram with a joint statement, they wrote: “We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we've decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths.” They did not reveal when they had broken-up, but said they had been “separated for some time”.

In the days that followed Colleen, who is typically active on social media, posted to thank her fans for their supportive messages. She has also been sharing photos of her holiday to Italy with friends.

But Matt, who was not previously a regular poster, has remained quiet online - until now. Last night, Friday June 13, Matt took to his Instagram Stories to re-share an image a friend had posted of them playing golf. Matt is still yet to speak publicly on his divorce in any way - if he does at all.

In the rest of the former couple’s divorce statement, which was released on Saturday May 24, they said “[We] have been doing our best to work through everything privately and with care.This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it's been an emotional process for both of us.

"We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we'll always be grateful for the love and memories we've shared. There's not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another.

The statement ended: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We kindly ask for compassion as we navigate this transition.”

The couple married in 2021, just weeks after meeting in the pods. Viewers watched them get hitched when season 3 of hit Netflix dating show LIB aired the following year. The former couple do still follow each other on Instagram. They are now one of several couples who have got divorced since appearing on the show, but there are still 9 couples who are still together after meeting across all eight seasons of LIB.