The premise of the show follows a group of single men and women who go on dates with each other in pods where they can speak to each other but not see each other. If they form a strong enough romantic connection, they will become engaged - and only then will they meet and see what each other looks like for the first time.

Weeks later, after fast tracking their relationship, they will stand at the altar together and decide whether or not to commit to each other for a lifetime. . . Yes, just weeks after meeting they decide if they will legally get married or not.

The concept, unsurprisingly proved a big hit with reality TV viewers, who enjoyed watching the highs and lows of the relationships onscreen all before the nail-biting will they or won’t they moment when they are stood at the altar. There have now been seven series of the original US version, and also versions from other countries, including the UK.

The approach to dating is certainly bold, and those who opt to take part are brave. But, as the saying goes, fortune favours the brave. For a lucky few, the love experiment did work and they are still married now.

Click through our gallery below to see which couples are still happily married after getting engaged sight unseen.

1 . Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton married within a month of meeting each other on the first US series of Love Is Blind in 2018. They have now been married for six years and have even published a book, called Leap of Faith, about their experience on the hit Netflix show. In 2023, the renewed their vows in Las Vegas and in May 2024 they were voted as Netflix's cutest couple. In May 2025 they announced they were expecting a child together after a four year fertility struggle - so there's another Love is Blind baby on the way. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Netflix Photo: Getty Images Share

2 . Amber Pike and Matt Barnett Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are another success story from Love Is Blind season one. They have also been married for six years, after meeting and marrying in 2018. They also now share a dog. In October 2024 they announced they are expecting their first child while speaking on the first episode of Lauren and Cameron Hamilton's The Love Seat podcast. Their baby girl was born in April 2025. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Netflix Share

3 . Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia got together on season 3 of Love Is Blind in 2022. They first bonded over their mutual love of shakshuka and soon became the strongest couple of their season as their relationship went from strength-to-strength. They have been married for three years and welcomed baby daughter Vienna Ziva Lemieux in July. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Netflix Share