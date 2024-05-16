King Charles III and Queen Camilla during The Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the Creative Industries of the United Kingdom.

'Love Island' host Maya Jama has asked King Charles if he watches ITV dating show during a recent visit to a Buckingham Palace garden party.

‘Love Island’ host Maya Jama tried to recruit a new fan when she asked the King if he watches the popular ITV 2 dating show during a Buckingham Palace garden party celebrating the creative industries.

In response, King Charles III laughed and made jokes with guests as he joined the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Duchess of Gloucester in the palace garden on Wednesday (May 15).

Jama, aged 29, introduced herself to the monarch as a TV host and said: “I host Love Island. I don’t know if you’ve watched it? It’s a reality dating show.” Laughing, the King quipped in response: “There’s one born every minute.”

When asked about her future plans, she told him: “I’m just about to go to Spain to film some young people snog someone,” referring to the upcoming 11th season of the show which is due to start in June.

Other celebrity attendees including documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux, Hollywood director Sir Ridley Scott and artist Tracey Emin. Theroux, age 53, told the PA news agency he was “very flattered” to have been invited and was in such disbelief that he felt it “must have been a mistake”. He said: “It’s illustrious company. It’s a beautiful day in a spectacular garden. I couldn’t tell if (Charles) was a fan, but I would love to say he is.”

Maya Jama attending The Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the Creative Industries of the United Kingdom.

Sir Ridley, who has directed Hollywood blockbusters including Gladiator and Alien, said he was “incredibly honoured” to have been invited. When asked if Charles was a fan of his films, he said: “No idea. But they’ve to watch something at night don’t they?” Sir Ridley was made a Knight Grand Cross by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle last week.

Approximately 4,000 representatives from the world of culture, art, heritage, film, TV, radio and fashion were in attendance. Charles, wearing a grey suit and pink waistcoat and top hat, smiled to the gathered crowd as he entered the garden from the palace. Camilla wore a pale pink fringed coat dress by Anna Valentine with a co-ordinating Philip Treacy hat, and accessorised her outfit with the late Queen’s pink diamond flower brooch.

The royal couple stood at the top of the garden steps to observe the national anthem before the crowd applauded. Charles and Camilla then greeted groups of attendees separately.