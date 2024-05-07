'Love Island's' Chris Hughes welcomes new baby into family as he posts adorable photo and says 'I love you'

‘Love Island’ star turned TV presenter Chris Hughes has welcomed a new arrival in to his family and declared it ‘the best news’.
By Rochelle Barrand
4 minutes ago
Reality TV star turned TV presenter Chris Hughes. Photo by Getty Images.

‘Love Island’ star Chris Hughes spoken of his happiness after welcoming a new baby girl in to his family.

The reality TV star, who took part in the third series of the popular ITV 2 dating show in 2017, shared his joy as one of his horses, named Annie, gave birth to an adorable baby foal.

The 31-year-old, who finished Love Island in third place and has gone on to become a sports presenter, shared a photo of Chestnut mare, Annie, lying in the hay alongside her newborn baby foal to Instagram. He captioned the post, which was shared on Monday (May 6): “The BEST news to wake to! Annie had her first foal this morning, at 5.15am and we couldn’t be happier. A chestnut colt, and she’s being a good mum! Thank you to everyone at Carisbrooke Stud for keeping her healthy and happy. A star is born @coralofficial @siclare1 @jonjooneillracing."

Many of his 2.2 million followers left messages of congratulations in the comments. One person said: “She’s one proud mum. Great to hear all went well and he arrived safely.” Another said: “Absolutly beautiful, wonderful news.” A third said: “She looks proud as punch with her baby.”

Hughes also reposted the sweet image of mum and baby to his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Our baby had her baby [love heart] love you girl x". Hughes was coupled up with Loose Women star Olivia Attwood Dack,a age 33, during his time on Love Island. The pair had a relationship in the real world for seven months after leaving the ‘Love Island’ villa, but they split in February 2018. They had filmed their own spin-off reality show about their life after Love Island called ‘Chris & Olivia: Crackin' On’. Hughes has gone on to become a noteable name in the horse racing industry, and has presented ITV Racing since 2019.

