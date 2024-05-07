Reality TV star turned TV presenter Chris Hughes. Photo by Getty Images.

‘Love Island’ star Chris Hughes spoken of his happiness after welcoming a new baby girl in to his family.

The reality TV star, who took part in the third series of the popular ITV 2 dating show in 2017, shared his joy as one of his horses, named Annie, gave birth to an adorable baby foal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old, who finished Love Island in third place and has gone on to become a sports presenter, shared a photo of Chestnut mare, Annie, lying in the hay alongside her newborn baby foal to Instagram. He captioned the post, which was shared on Monday (May 6): “The BEST news to wake to! Annie had her first foal this morning, at 5.15am and we couldn’t be happier. A chestnut colt, and she’s being a good mum! Thank you to everyone at Carisbrooke Stud for keeping her healthy and happy. A star is born @coralofficial @siclare1 @jonjooneillracing."

Many of his 2.2 million followers left messages of congratulations in the comments. One person said: “She’s one proud mum. Great to hear all went well and he arrived safely.” Another said: “Absolutly beautiful, wonderful news.” A third said: “She looks proud as punch with her baby.”