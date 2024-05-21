Shaughna Phillips with her one year-old-daughter Lucia during an expensive day out at Sea Life London Aquarium. Photo by Instagram/shaughnaphillips.

Shaughna Phillips has complained about the price of tourist attractions for parents after she took her one-year-old daughter Lucia for a day out in London.

A ‘Love Island’ star has complained about the price of a top tourist attraction - and has said she wasn’t even able to see it properly after paying a high price as other visitors were ‘hogging’ it.

Shaughna Phillips, aged 30, was shocked to find that she was left with a pricey bill when she took her one-year-old daughter Lucia to London's Sea Life. She took to her Instagram page @shaughnaphillips to share her feelings with her 1.4 million followers after she visited the the capital’s attraction yesterday (Monday May 20).

The reality star shared a video from outside the aquarium as she waited for her baby daughter, who was born in April 2023, to wake up from a nap before going inside. She said: "I'll tell you why this kid is trolling me, I have decided to take her to the aquarium today . . . £60 . . . £60 for one adult and she's free.”

Reflecting on how prices have spiralled in recent years, she continued: “Like . . . that's never been that expensive - I went there as a kid and there's no way my mum would have paid £60. So yeah, I'll stand outside all day until this baby wakes up because I could have just gone to Pets At Home."

Earlier that day she told her fans: "I planned a day of fun (EXPENSIVE) activities for my babe. So far I've been walking around an hour and a half waiting for her to wake up."

It seems that Phillips, who took part in the first ‘Love Island’ winter series in 2020, didn’t even particularly enjoy the day she had paid so much money for. Alongside a photo of her and Lucia taken at the aquarium, which she posted on her Instagram page, she wrote: “The aquarium 3/10. The frozen yoghurt 10/10”.

In the comments, a fan told her that she thought the attraction was ‘dear’ for what it is. In response, Phillips also wrote about another issue she has with the attraction - that she didn’t find it easy to see parts of it properly. She said: “The one thing I didn’t like (which I guess can’t be helped) is people hogging the windows. Bearing in mind this was a Monday afternoon and during term time, there were some windows I was waiting 5 mins to see in, and some I just gave up!” She further reflected: “Can’t imagine what it would be like during half term.”

On the official London Aquarium website, prices for an adult range from £40 for an on the day standard ticket to £50 for an anytime entry ticket. If you book in advance online a ticket could cost £28. Under 2’s go free.