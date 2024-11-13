Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The best friend of a Love Island winner has been charged with murder after a grandad was found dead in his home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

75-year-old Bernie Peri, who was an Elvis impersonator, was found dead inside his home by a concerned friend at about 1.40pm on Sunday (November 10).

Musician Marshall Karaitiana, aged 28, was arrested at a home at 5pm yesterday (Tuesday November 12) and has since been charged with Peri's murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karaitiana is the childhood best friend of the first Love Island Australia winner, Grant Crapp. When Crapp won the Aussie version of dating show Love Island back in 2018, he shared shared half of his $50,000 (around £40,000) cash prize with him.

At the time, Karaitiana was a fighting for his life in hospital after falling from a fifth-floor balcony earlier the same year. “I have a close mate who has got into a bad accident and he's in hospital at the moment,” Crapp said at the time.

“He's just come out of life support so I want to give half of my money to his family because they're struggling a little bit and I want to see him recover 100 per cent.” He went on: “He's a good mate of mine, and I'm always there for my mates.”

75-year-old Elvis impersonator Bernie Peri was found dead at his home on Sunday. Marshall Karaitiana, the best friend of Love Island Australia winner Grant Crapp, has been charged with his murder. Photo by Facebook/Royal Hotel Parkes. | Facebook/Royal Hotel Parkes

Despite his injuries, which included brain, bowel and bladder bleeding, punctured lungs, a torn liver, and broken ribs, skull, spine, feet and knuckles, Karaitiana made a miraculous recovery. But, it’s thought he was left with some permanent injuries, as reported by Daily Mail Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karaitiana, a singer and guitarist, returned to performing the year after his accident. In 2022, he wrote online: “Music sits heavy in my heart as always if anyone wants to put on a show give me a holla.”

Love Island Australia 2018 winner Grant Crapp. Photo by Instagram/@grant_crapp. | Instagram/@grant_crapp

Peri, who was also a music enthusiast, was last seen attending a karaoke event the night before he was found dead in his home, in Parkes, in the New South Wales central west in Australia.

It’s not clear how the pair met or how long they had known each other, but it is thought that Peri was trying to help Karaitiana find a job when he allegedly killed him, according to the Daily Mail Australia.

The Royal Parkes Hotel, where Peri last performed, is holding an 'hour of power' later today (Wednesday November 13) to celebrate his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be putting Bernie's beer of choice, Carlton dry, at a discounted price so that we can all gather while enjoying one of his favourite brews. We hope to see you here to celebrate the life and share some stories among his family and friends,” the business wrote online.

Many tributes to Peri have been left online. His niece Candy Schaefer described her uncle as a “sweet man”. May you RIP uncle Bernie,' she wrote. “We are all going to miss you so much and we love you. Fly high.. another angel.”

Karaitiana is due to attend court later today.