Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

YouTube star Luke Goodwin, from Grimsby, has died aged 35 after a battle with stage four Leiomyosarcoma.

His wife Beckey revealed that he died on Friday 2 August at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Luke had bravely shared his fight against cancer on his YouTube channel, I Will Not Be Defeated, after being diagnosed with stage four Leiomyosarcoma in August 2022.

He was a well-known figure in the community, having organised and taken part in charity events, including a walk across the Humber Bridge to raise funds for people battling illnesses like his own. Three weeks ago, he shared a heart-wrenching video titled 'End of life. Feel like death is on me...' where he appeared visibly weaker and was battling a severe cough and chest infection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "It's really been f***ing hard. I've seen people commenting on the videos asking if I am still alive! I'm still alive, mate, still alive and kicking... just, but I am. It's still very dark but what can you do about it, you plod on." Luke is survived by his wife Beckey, their two young children Taylor, five, and Scarlett, three, as well as his parents Lisa and Brian.

YouTube star Luke Goodwin, from Grimsby, has died aged 35 after a battle with stage four Leiomyosarcoma. (Photo: Beckey Goodwin/Facebook) | Beckey Goodwin/Facebook

Becky posted a video on Instagram on Sunday 4 August saying: "He passed away peacefully, he was at home, he had me and his mum and his dad all by his side. Luke is at peace now, he's not in any pain. All of his followers, you have all been absolutely amazing, you all kept his head strong/ She also touched upon how they broke the news to the kids and the outpouring of support the family has received.

Leiomyosarcoma, also known as LMS, is a rare form of cancer that affects the smooth muscles and can impact the bladder, uterus, blood vessels and intestines. It's an incredibly rare disease but can be treated with surgery if detected early enough.

The Macmillan Support Line offers confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones. If you need to talk, call us on 0808 808 0000.