Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Married at First Sight UK bride has announced her split from her boyfriend, accusing him of cheating on her and sending explicit photos to "older women".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morag Crichton, aged 34, who rose to fame when she appeared on popular E4 reality dating show MAFS in 2021, has spoken out about her split on her social media.

In an explosive post, seen by The Sun, the star, who also signed up to OnlyFans after her reality TV stint, claimed she caught her partner, who she didn’t name, in the act after checking his phone. She has since removed all photos of the man from her Instagram page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her statement, she shared her feelings of disbelief and shock with her 89,000 followers - and claimed that the woman she had allegedly caught her now former partner cheating with were “older and married”.

She wrote: “Honestly, I’ve woke up wondering how men have the audacity to look you in the eye and tell you they love you, then go to the toilet and send a nude to a 50-year-old woman.”

Posting one last a photo of the pair in happier times together she added: "If anyone else has any additional information regarding my compulsive lying cheating scum bag of a NOW EX bf do let me know or a warning to other girls." She concluded: "Dw (don’t worry), sent him packing . . . absolute scum bag."

Married at First Sight UK bride Morag Crichton. Photo by Instagram/@morag_moo. | Instagram/@morag_moo

Fans of MAFS will remember that Crichton, then 31, became known for her fiery personality and speaking her mind when she appeared on the dating show four years ago. She was paired with firefighter Luke Dawson, then 36, and their marriage experienced many ups and downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV cameras captured Crichton’s initial disappointment when she met Dawson for the first time at the altar. "He's not exactly what I ordered,” she told producers in her post-wedding interview. They stayed together throughout the experiment, however, though she didn’t hold back on telling him she didn’t find him attractive. The pair split up when the experiment came to an end.

The star also caused controversy with the fellow brides and grooms who were also taking part in the experiment that year. One of her most memorable moments was when she announced to the girls over dinner that her co-star Amy Christophers’ husband Josh Christie had sent her a direct message the year before the show. The confession later sparked a huge row at the commitment ceremony.

After leaving the show, the TV bride decided to join OnlyFans to make money. At the time, she said she liked "stripping off" and preferred taking sexy selfies to selling products online like other influencers. She told Closer magazine: “There are a lot of nudes of mine out there - I'm surprised they haven't seen the light of day.

“I'm not looking for a Ferrari or designer handbags because that's not me. I'll still be shopping at Primark until I die! But I'd be happy with £1,000 extra a month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I have more fun taking nudes than I do selling products I don’t care about on my Instagram. I would rather take a selfie of my boobs! I’m all about female empowerment and I love seeing myself in that light. I would prefer to go down that route than sit there waiting for my next sponsorship to come through on social media.”

Since her time on MAFS, the star has also changed her hair colour from blonde to red. Crichton has been working as a veterinary nurse since her mid-twenties, and moved from the UK to Australia to pursue that career. She moved back to the UK to take part in MAFS, but returned to Aus afterwards. She now posts about her life living in a luxury camper van in New Zealand and the glamorous locations she visits.