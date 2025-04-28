All the couples from Married at First Sight United States who are still together. Photos by Instagram.All the couples from Married at First Sight United States who are still together. Photos by Instagram.
MAFS US: 13 couples still together from all 18 seasons of Married at First Sight United States - including one you won't expect

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand

Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, NationalWorld

3 minutes ago

Married at First Sight US has been on our screens for a decade - but how many of the couples are still together?

When Married at First Sight United States first launched in 2014, the idea of marrying a stranger seemed a little bit extreme.

Now, TV viewers are used to it and MAFS US is a staple part of their annual viewing. In fact, these days its often even on twice a year. There’s now been 18 seasons in total, with a 19th season due to air in Autumn 2025.

In the ten years since it first launched, many couples have been matched and married by relationship experts - all with the hope of creating long-lasting unions. But, just how many couples who signed up to the ultimate dating experiment are still happily married today?

Scroll through our gallery below to find out. There’s certainly at least one couple in this list that you definitely won’t expect.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner met on the very first season the US version of Married at First Sight back in 2014. It wasn’t exactly love at first sight for this pair, and Jamie took her time to find the chemistry with her husband, but they’ve been together ever since and now have four children together, including a set of newborn twins. Photo by Getty Images.

1. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner met on the very first season the US version of Married at First Sight back in 2014. It wasn't exactly love at first sight for this pair, and Jamie took her time to find the chemistry with her husband, but they've been together ever since and now have four children together, including a set of newborn twins.

Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta met on the show in 2017, and they've been married ever since. They welcomed their first child, Mila Rose D'Amico, in January 2019, and their second daughter, Vaeda Marie, followed in February 2021. Photo by Instagram/@ashleypetta.

2. Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta met on the show in 2017, and they've been married ever since. They welcomed their first child, Mila Rose D'Amico, in January 2019, and their second daughter, Vaeda Marie, followed in February 2021.

Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson were married in season 6 in 2018 and are still going strong. They welcomed their only child, a daughter called Laura Denise Pierre who was born in August 2018. Photo by Instagram/@yessstyles_.

3. Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson

Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson were married in season 6 in 2018 and are still going strong. They welcomed their only child, a daughter called Laura Denise Pierre who was born in August 2018.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd met on the seventh season in summer 2018. They now have three children together; their first child, Olivia Nicole, was born in February 2019. Their second child, Bobby Dodd IV, was born in December 2020, and their third child and second daughter, Savannah Ann, was born in September 2023. Photo by Instagram/@_daniellenicole__.

4. Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd met on the seventh season in summer 2018. They now have three children together; their first child, Olivia Nicole, was born in February 2019. Their second child, Bobby Dodd IV, was born in December 2020, and their third child and second daughter, Savannah Ann, was born in September 2023.

