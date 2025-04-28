When Married at First Sight United States first launched in 2014, the idea of marrying a stranger seemed a little bit extreme.
Now, TV viewers are used to it and MAFS US is a staple part of their annual viewing. In fact, these days its often even on twice a year. There’s now been 18 seasons in total, with a 19th season due to air in Autumn 2025.
In the ten years since it first launched, many couples have been matched and married by relationship experts - all with the hope of creating long-lasting unions. But, just how many couples who signed up to the ultimate dating experiment are still happily married today?
Scroll through our gallery below to find out. There’s certainly at least one couple in this list that you definitely won’t expect.
1. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner
Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner met on the very first season the US version of Married at First Sight back in 2014. It wasn’t exactly love at first sight for this pair, and Jamie took her time to find the chemistry with her husband, but they’ve been together ever since and now have four children together, including a set of newborn twins. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for A+E Networks
2. Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta
Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta met on the show in 2017, and they've been married ever since. They welcomed their first child, Mila Rose D'Amico, in January 2019, and their second daughter, Vaeda Marie, followed in February 2021. Photo by Instagram/@ashleypetta. | Instagram/@ashleypetta Photo: Instagram/@ashleypetta
3. Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson
Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson were married in season 6 in 2018 and are still going strong. They welcomed their only child, a daughter called Laura Denise Pierre who was born in August 2018. Photo by Instagram/@yessstyles_. | Instagram/@yessstyles_ Photo: Instagram/@yessstyles_
4. Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd
Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd met on the seventh season in summer 2018. They now have three children together; their first child, Olivia Nicole, was born in February 2019. Their second child, Bobby Dodd IV, was born in December 2020, and their third child and second daughter, Savannah Ann, was born in September 2023. Photo by Instagram/@_daniellenicole__. | Instagram/@_daniellenicole__ Photo: Instagram/@_daniellenicole__
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.