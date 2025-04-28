1 . Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner met on the very first season the US version of Married at First Sight back in 2014. It wasn’t exactly love at first sight for this pair, and Jamie took her time to find the chemistry with her husband, but they’ve been together ever since and now have four children together, including a set of newborn twins. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for A+E Networks