A 61-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking TV and radio star Myleene Klass by posting her an air pistol, handcuffs, a police uniform and “disturbing” unwanted letters.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurors also convicted Peter Windsor of stalking Klass’s Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick by sending her details of a DIY will-writing kit and other “raving” and “unhinged” mail.

Klass told Birmingham Crown Court last week how she felt “sheer terror” after being sent items by Windsor, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and claimed to be not guilty by reason of insanity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windsor, of Mary Road, Stechford, Birmingham, had denied stalking both Klass and Breathwick by sending items to Classic FM’s central London studios between March 2020 and August 2024.

A man has been found guilty of stalking TV and radio star Myleene Klass after sending her ‘disturbing letters’ and several items including handcuffs. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Jurors reached their unanimous guilty verdicts on Tuesday after deliberating for four hours and eight minutes over two days.

Windsor, wearing a grey sweatshirt, sighed and pursed his lips in the dock as the verdicts were announced.

Judge Tom Rochford told Windsor, who has been on remand throughout his trial, that the options for his sentencing next month include prison or two types of hospital order.