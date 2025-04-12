Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man who punched actor Steve Buscemi in an unprovoked attack in the street has apologised to the star, as he’s been given a jail sentence for the assault.

Buscemi, best known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire, Reservoir Dogs, Con Air and The Big Lebowski was walking along Third Avenue near East 27th Street in Kips Bay, in eastern Manhattan, New York, just before midday on May 8 2024 when Clifton Williams walked up to him and punched him then fled the scene.

In the wake of the attack, the 67-year-old was taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye. He was later seen with a black eye.

Williams, aged 51, pleaded guilty to assault charges on March 12, and prosecutors said he had also hit a 22-year-old man minutes earlier at 11.30am in what was another unprovoked attack. He was sentenced to six months in jail.

Williams, who was homeless at the time of the assaults, apologised to Buscemi in court, as reported the NY Post, but claimed there was an “incident” between him and the actor before he hit him. He said: “I only maintain the fact that there was an incident brought before me between myself and Mr. Buscemi on that date, and I’m sorry.”

Court documents seen by the NY Post show Williams claimed he mistook Buscemi, who is an award-winning actor with a career spanning more than four decades, “for someone else he had known”. He also claimed, however, that the actor had told him that he was going to “kick [his] a**” before the attack.

Steve Buscemi as Nucky Thompson in Boardwalk Empire (Credit: HBO) | HBO

Along with his jail sentence, Williams as also sentenced to five years on probation and two orders of protection against Buscemi and the 22-year-old man hit earlier.

Williams, was arrested just over a week after the attack on Buscemi when he tried to report stolen property to the police as an officer recognised him.

The police first received a call from the superintendent of a homeless services building in Chelsea. They reported harassment by Williams over allegedly stolen belongings. When an officer arrived, Williams was asked to file a report for his lost property - but the officer recognised Williams' name in relation to the Buscemi attack.

Williams allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime when shown an with an NYPD wanted poster.

Buscemi publicist said released a statement at the time of the attack which read: “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is OK and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”