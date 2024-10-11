Man City star Erling Haaland confirms rumours after 'baby bump' celebration - who is his partner Isabell Haugseng Johansen?
The Norwegian striker was in action for the Nordic side against Slovenia in the Nations League fixture on Thursday evening (October 10). The prolific goalscorer, who has already netted 10 goals for Manchester City this season so far, hit the back of the net for his country twice on the evening, with Alexander Sørloth adding to the tally.
However, it was one of Haaland’s goal celebrations that got tongues wagging. The striker, 24, appeared to perform the ‘baby bump celebration’ in which a player places the football under their top and mines sucking their thumb. Many players have done this in the past as a nod to their partner after becoming pregnant.
Who is Erling Haaland’s girlfriend?
Haaland has been dating long-term girlfriend Isabell Haugseng Johansen since his time playing for German side Borussia Dortmund. However, the pair met long before his rise to the top of the football world.
Johansen, who is also Norwegian and also a footballer, first met Haaland while playing for local side Byrne in their hoe country. Haaland joined the local team when he was just five-years-old. The pair are said to have been friends for a long time and grew up together.
It wasn’t until Haaland’s move to Germnay in 2020 however that the couple took their relationship to the next step.
Is Isabell Haugseng Johansen pregnant?
While Haaland's celebration sparked rumours, the striker later confirmed the news on Instagram. He shared a photograph of the celebration, alongside the caption which included a baby emoji and a ‘soon’ emoji.
Fans rushed to the comments to react to the announcement, with one saying the “world isn't ready for second Haaland”, and another joking that triplets were coming - a humorous nod to Haaland’s impressive hat-trick haul so far this Premier League season.
His teammates of past and present also congratulated the couple, including Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake. Kalvin Philips said: “Love it big fella congrats”
