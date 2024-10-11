Man City star Erling Haaland confirms rumours after 'baby bump' celebration - who is his partner Isabell Haugseng Johansen?

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

11th Oct 2024, 1:24pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Manchester City star Erling Haaland has sparked rumours the he is expecting a new bundle of joy after being spotted performing a ‘baby bump’ celebration after netting a goal for Norway.

The Norwegian striker was in action for the Nordic side against Slovenia in the Nations League fixture on Thursday evening (October 10). The prolific goalscorer, who has already netted 10 goals for Manchester City this season so far, hit the back of the net for his country twice on the evening, with Alexander Sørloth adding to the tally.

However, it was one of Haaland’s goal celebrations that got tongues wagging. The striker, 24, appeared to perform the ‘baby bump celebration’ in which a player places the football under their top and mines sucking their thumb. Many players have done this in the past as a nod to their partner after becoming pregnant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Who is Erling Haaland’s girlfriend?

Haaland has been dating long-term girlfriend Isabell Haugseng Johansen since his time playing for German side Borussia Dortmund. However, the pair met long before his rise to the top of the football world.

Johansen, who is also Norwegian and also a footballer, first met Haaland while playing for local side Byrne in their hoe country. Haaland joined the local team when he was just five-years-old. The pair are said to have been friends for a long time and grew up together.

It wasn’t until Haaland’s move to Germnay in 2020 however that the couple took their relationship to the next step.

Erling Haaland has revealed that he and girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen are expecting their first child together.Erling Haaland has revealed that he and girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen are expecting their first child together.
Erling Haaland has revealed that he and girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen are expecting their first child together. | AFP via Getty Images

Is Isabell Haugseng Johansen pregnant?

While Haaland's celebration sparked rumours, the striker later confirmed the news on Instagram. He shared a photograph of the celebration, alongside the caption which included a baby emoji and a ‘soon’ emoji.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans rushed to the comments to react to the announcement, with one saying the “world isn't ready for second Haaland”, and another joking that triplets were coming - a humorous nod to Haaland’s impressive hat-trick haul so far this Premier League season.

His teammates of past and present also congratulated the couple, including Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake. Kalvin Philips said: “Love it big fella congrats”

Related topics:Erling HaalandMan CityBorussia DortmundPremier LeagueNathan AkeJack Grealish

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice