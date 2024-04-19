Watch more of our videos on Shots!

American Idol alum and Grammy-winning singer Mandisa Hundley has died at the age of 47. According to an announcement posted to Instagram, the singer was found dead at her home in Nashville on Thursday. Her cause of death is not known.

The statement read: “We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time. Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world.”

Mandisa, originally from Citrus Heights, California, pursued vocal studies at Fisk University in Tennessee and lived in the Nashville area until her death. She gained recognition by auditioning for the fifth season of American Idol in 2005 in Chicago, impressing judges with her rendition of Alicia Keys' "Fallin'". She finished in ninth place, while Taylor Hicks and Katherine McPhee took the top spots.

After her stint on American Idol, Mandisa launched her career in Christian Contemporary music, releasing six albums. She received five Grammy nominations and secured one win. Her 2013 album "Overcomer" won the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category, outshining male artists like Chris Tomlin.

