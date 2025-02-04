Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, has been arrested over drug-related charges.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Monday and booked into Orange County Jail on charges of DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest, TMZ reports.

According to police records, Marcus was taken into custody and later posed for a mugshot. Details about the events leading up to his arrest remain unclear, and authorities have yet to release further information.

Marcus is best known for his past relationship with Larsa Pippen, a cast member on Real Housewives of Miami and the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan’s former teammate on the Chicago Bulls.

Authorities have not yet commented on the case, and it remains unclear whether Marcus has been released on bail.