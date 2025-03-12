Villagers in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, are convinced that Barbie star Margot Robbie has bought a £500,000 home near the five-star Fife Arms Hotel, which has attracted the likes of Rita Ora and Olivia Coleman. For those of you who are not convinced about the rumour, Margot Robbie’s father is not only Scottish but she visited Braemar last year.

Whilst she was there, she eavesdropped on a stag party discussing whether to see the movie Barbie and Margot Robbie reportedly said: “I was in a pub in the middle of nowhere in Scotland and I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie not knowing I was sitting two or three feet away.

According to the Daily Mail, “Ms Robbie, who had her first baby last October, and her director husband Tom Ackerley are thought to have bought a two-storey cottage on the banks of the River Dee on the outskirts of the village.

“Its previous owner, who lives on a farm in Suffolk, told The Mail on Sunday she sold the cottage last year but could not ‘divulge the identity’ of the new owner.”

If Margot Robbie has invested in a UK property, she wouldn’t be the only Hollywood star to have done so. Ryan Reynolds reportedly bought a £1.5 million home in Marford, a village in North Wales. Hollywood star Ryan, along with his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in November 2020 and often attend matches there.

Madonna reportedly owns property worldwide and her portfolio reportedly includes a £10 million home in London’s Marylebone. Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett reportedly bought an English manor house for £5 million called Highwell House in 2015. The house is located in the East Sussex town of Crowborough.

In an interview with The Guardian in July 2024, Josh Hartnett revealed that he had swapped Hollywood for Hampshire and said: “Unlike when he’s in New York or LA, “where people only want to talk about your career, here “nobody cares.”

Take a look at other celebrities who have permanently moved to the UK or who have homes here…

1 . Left to right: Margot Robbie, Madonna, George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds Margot Robbie, Madonna, George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds are all believed to own properties in the UK | Getty Images Share

2 . Barbie star Margot Robbie Barbie star Margot Robbie has reportedly bought a £500,000 home near the five-star Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar, Aberdeenshire | Getty Images for Warner Bros. Share

3 . Madonna speaks on stage at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event Madonna reportedly owns a £10 million home in London’s Marylebone | Getty Images Share