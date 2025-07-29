The 56-year-old singer-songwriter said that ageing “just doesn’t happen” to her because of her mindset. The All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker also said that she “doesn’t acknowledge” the passing of time as she adds more candles to her birthday cake.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar magazine about how she feels about getting older, she added: “I don’t allow it – it just doesn’t happen. I don’t know time. I don’t know numbers. I do not acknowledge time.”

The star has also previously said she doesn’t count years and celebrates anniversaries, but “not birthdays”.

Mariah isn’t the only celeb who doesn’t seem to get any older. Take a look through our gallery below to see the other music, TV and film stars who are ageing extremely gracefully (if at all).

Actor Paul Rudd at the age of 32 in 2021 (left) and at the age of 56 earlier this year.

Actress Jennifer Lopez at the age of 28 in 1997 (left) and at the age of 56 earlier this year.

From one Jen to another . . . Actress Jennifer Aniston at the age of 29 in 1998 (left) and at the age of 55 late last year.

And a third Jen . . . Actress Jennifer Garner at the age of 29 in 2001 (left) and at the age of 53 earlier this year.