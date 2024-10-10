Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s 30 years since Mariah’s Carey’s festive hit All I Want For Christmas Is You was released - and the legendary singer still makes lots of money from it every year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the milestone, Carey is to re-release the much loved song. The 55-year-old singer first unveiled the yuletide hit back in October 1994 and to celebrate the song being part of our seasonal traditions for three decades she is re-releasing it and also releasing a new version of the LP 'Merry Christmas'.

The R'n'B legend shared the news on her Instagram account and recreated the cover album cover, which shows her dressed in a Santa-inspired jumpsuit, trimmed with fur. Her post read: "While it is definitely not time to listen to Christmas music yet I wanted to share a glimpse of #MerryChristmas30 with you! An homage to the original album cover, here is the cover art for two of the four new “All I Want For Christmas Is You” physical singles... available for pre-order now!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'Merry Christmas' LP was a huge hit from the moment it was launched and sold 15 million copies. The song was the first single from her holiday album Merry Christmas.

The song, which reportedly only took 15 minutes to write and compose, but is arguably one of the most well-known songs of all time. But, how much is Carey worth and how much has she made from her festive hit? Here’s all you need to know.

How much is Mariah Carey worth?

Mariah Carey, who is also a songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and actress who has a net worth of $350 million (around £270 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The iconic singer is one of the best-selling musical artists in history. To date, she has sold over 220 million albums globally. She has won six Grammys, nine World Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards and 10 American Music Awards. She is also an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 55-year-old music legend reportedly has a taste for the finer things, spending $1 million (around £765,000), a month on designer clothes and more, which has left her experiencing financial strain despite her huge weath, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mariah Carey still makes lots of money from All I Want For Christmas Is You, and her festive hit is set to be re-released in 2024 to mark 30 years since it was first created. (Picture: Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty Images)

How much does Mariah Carey earn from All I Want for Christmas Is You?

The specific amount of money Carey makes from her festive hit is unknown as different sources give a different amount of money - but, one thing is for certain, it’s definitely a lot of money.

BangShowbiz estimate that the song makes $600,000 (around £460,000) per year in royalties for Carey. Billboard think it’s more than that - $1.8 million (arond £1.3 million) to be exact. According to calculations from The Economist, however, Carey earns about $2.5 million (around £1.9 million) annually from the Christmas hit. But, The New York Post believes the number is actually closer to $3 million (around £2.3 million).