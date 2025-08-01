Maroon 5: Former bassist Mickey Madden accused of assaulting wife after she found he was sexting teenagers about rape fantasies

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
A rock star has been accused of assaulting his wife - after she found out he was sexting teenagers about a rape fantasy.

The allegations are included in a domestic restraining order filed against former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden by his wife Kate Bowman.

As reported by American website TMZ, Bowman says she confronted Madden about the texts and grabbed his phone and he went “insane”, pushing her into a kitchen worktop.

She says she ran out of their house and he followed her in his underwear, before catching up with her and slamming her into a gate. She wriggled free and then ran down the street, while scrolling through his phone.

Mickey Madden, left, and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 perform during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California.placeholder image
Mickey Madden, left, and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 perform during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California. | Getty Images for iHeartMedia

TMZ reported: “Mickey's wife claims he showed an uncontrollable anger and was a completely different person than the man she thought she married ... alleging he twice caught up to her and physically abused her both times, including slamming her into a rock wall.”

It happened on Monday, July 21 - and after the set-to Bowman went to stay with a friend. She has claimed he has agreed to go into sex addiction rehab.

She is seeking a restraining order barring Madden from going within 100 yards of her, her job, her home, or her car.

A judge granted the domestic violence temporary restraining order, but not one asking him to move out of their home into an apartment she has paid for, which was denied pending a hearing.

Madden was Maroon 5’s original bassist, and was in the band from 1994 to 2020. They were huge in the noughties, and the albums Songs about Jane in 2002 and 2007’s It Won’t be Soon About Long both went to number one in the UK album charts. The single This Live went top 10 in 12 countries, including the UK.

TMZ contacted Madden’s representatives but did not hear back.

