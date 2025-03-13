Married at First Sight Australia bride Domenica Calarco has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The star, who appeared on season 9 of the hugely popular dating show in 2022, shared a video montage on her social media to tell her 497,000 followers she is expecting.

The video included images of her seeing her positive pregnancy test, attending her sonogram, and sharing the happy news with her friends and family. The caption for the video is: “Been a little MIA working on my greatest project yet . . . Baby due September 2025.”

In a follow-up TikTok video, Domenica confirmed she is now 14 weeks pregnant and had experienced a “rough first trimester with lots of thyroid issues that came out of nowhere”.

But, mystery surrounds the identity of the baby’s dad. On MAFS, Domenica was matched with Jack Millar. The pair had a strong connection throughout the experiment and said ‘yes’ to each other at final vows, thereby deciding to take their relationship in to the real world. But, at the reunion a few weeks later they entered the room separately and confirmed they had split up.

At the time, Jack said: “I still speak to her like every second day or every other day. Don’t get me wrong, it was very mutual. Very, like we put our heart and soul into it”. But, the couple weren’t meant to be and they decided they were better off as friends.

Then, in October last year she revealed she was dating Sydney skater Jarod Bogunovich. She first met him on dating app Bumble in 2021, while she was going through a divorce from ex-husband Jack Norris, and went on a date with him before she was cast on MAFS later that year.

At the time, Domenica said the timing wasn't quite right for her and Jarod to be together, and they went their separate ways. Then they bumped into one another at a boxing gym in Sydney three years later and the pair reconnected.

Is Jarod Bogunovich the dad of Domenica Calarco’s baby?

It seems Domenica and Jarod have now parted ways. Fans have noticed the pair haven’t posted about each other since Christmas, and have also removed traces of each other from their social media accounts.

Jarod also hasn’t shared news of the pregnancy to his Instagram page, which would suggest that he is not the father. The pair have each had recent questions from fans about their relationship and the baby on their Instagram pages, but they haven’t responded to any of the questions. They do, however, still follow each other on the platform.

Domenica has only tellingly recently commented on a video from an influencer called Sasha Morpeth which she captioned: “I hard launched a guy and it was over before the IG story expired.” In response, the TV bride wrote: “Join the club babes argh”, which seemed to be confirmation that her relationship is over.

Married at First Sight Australia bride Domenica Calarco has announced her pregnancy. Photo by Instagram/@domenica.calarco. | Instagram/@domenica.calarco

Who is the dad of Domenica Calarco’s baby?

It’s not known who the dad is. Domenica has not been publicly linked to anyone since Jarod. Her pregnancy announcement does not include footage of the father, and nobody has been tagged in it either.

What happened to Domenica Calarco’s MAFS husband Jack Millar?

Jack Millar has also become a parent since his time on the show and his relationship with TV wife Domenica Calarco came to an end. His partner, and mother of his child, is 2021 Love Island Australia star Courtney Stubbs.

The pair have been together since June 2022. They actually first met at Domenica’s Showpo fashion event.

The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2023. At the time, they both shared news of her birth on their respective Instagram pages. "Penelope June Millar. A love so magical words cannot describe! 10/11/23," they wrote alongside three photos of their daughter.