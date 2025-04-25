Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Married at First Sight bride has said her jockey fiancé ‘almost died’ following a horror fall from his horse.

Blake Spriggs, aged 32, who is engaged to MAFS Australia star KC Osborne, sustained multiple serious injuries when he fell from his horse in January.

“I think for Blake, what's so scary is how close he was to dying. He had five blood transfusions while in the helicopter to the hospital,” Osborne told Daily Mail Australia.

In the same interview, 36-year-old Osborne also confirmed her husband-to be, with whom she shares a toddler son Brooklyn, had shoulder surgery a fortnight ago after fractures on both sides - and also broke multiple ribs, suffered two punctured lungs and had a haemorrhage near his liver.

Spriggs was placed in an induced coma after the fall, which happened in the town of Moruya on January 17. Spriggs then got pneumonia while in hospital and his kidneys were failing, so he had to go on dialysis.

In the interview, Osborne said her fiancé is a “miracle man”. She added: “Now he is doing really well. He's up walking around. He's eating. He's quite vibrant. He's really positive because he loves doing his physiotherapy and he's determined to get back really strong again.

Married at First Sight star KC Osborne with her jockey fiancé Blake Spriggs and their two-year-old son Brooklyn in the hospital after he suffered a horror fall from a horse. Photo by Instagram/@kcosborne_. | Instagram/@kcosborne_

“It's now just the broken bones that have to heal. He's just been incredible with how he's dealt with such a horrible, crazy accident.”

When asked if Spriggs is keen to return to racing, Osborne said he would take a cautious approach. “He's just mentally weighing everything up. We've got a few more scans that need to be done over the next few months. It really depends on a lot of things, whether the doctors and specialists will let him go back riding.”

Osborne was a contestant on MAFS Australia in 2020. She was a latecomer to the show, and was married to Drew Brauer. The couple made it all the way to Final Vows, but they split shortly after taking their relationship in to the real world as they couldn’t make a long-distance romance work.

She announced her relationship with Spriggs in April 2022, and in October that year the couple welcomed their son Brooklyn Harmon, who was born six weeks early.