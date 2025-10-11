A Married at First Sight bride has had to be rushed to hospital after a stray dog bit her on the face during her honeymoon.

Leisha, aged 31, only entered the experiment during Tuesday night’s episode (October 7), when she met and married husband Reiss, 33. They are one of three intruder couples who have been introduced part way through the eight week relationship experiment.

As always, Leisha and Reiss were treated to a luxury honeymoon shortly after they met at the altar. But, the experience was far from one to remember for Leisha - at least not for the right reasons - as she was bitten by a stray dog in Thailand and had to be taken to hospital.

The incident, which happened just three days into their break, was caught on camera. It happened when the newlyweds were out for a walk. They came across the dog and Leisha bent down to pet it - but it bit her on thenose. New husband Reiss referred to the bite as a “scratch”, but she had to be rushed to hospital to be treated for the bite, according to The Sun.

Leisha had to have an injection in her nose and arm to prevent any infection. The incident is said to have led to an argument between the new pair as Reiss did not go to the hospital with his new wife.

Married at First Sight series 10 couple Leisha and Reiss. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

It comes after the Reiss admitted to struggling to find a spark with Leisha after they married during Tuesday night’s episode. He told producers: “She's 100 miles an hour. "Let's hope it doesn't turn to 1000 miles an hour.” Leisha had been talking non-stop during their wedding ceremony and was full of nervous energy, something which she said was because she found her groom attractive.

During the reception, however, her mum warned Reiss that she was full-on. He then found himself on the receiving end of several questions from Leisha and her sister. In the preview for Sunday night’s episode (October 12), the differences between them had clearly caused some tension in Thailand.

Leisha asked her husband during a boat trip on honeymoon: “Do you visualise me in your future?” Reiss responded: “I don't need pressure yet,” before telling producers: “I can't believe she just asked that, is she joking? F***ing hell.”

* Married at First Sight UK series 10 continues tomorrow (Sunday October 12) on E4 at 9pm. Previous episodes are available to watch now on Channel 4 On Demand.