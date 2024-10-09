Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has apologised for using “slightly bad language” on air as he spoke out about winter fuel payments.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finance guru was speaking during an interview with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (October 9) as he expressed frustration over the risk that the UK’s poorest pensioners could miss out on much-needed financial.

During the interview, Lewis used the word "bloody" while challenging Nandy about the government’s approach to reaching vulnerable pensioners. He immediately apologised both on and off-air for the slip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the broadcast, he took to social media to share a clip of the interview, writing:“Sorry if my frustration about the risk to the 780,000 poorest pensioners missing spilled over with slightly bad language.”

Lewis passionately criticised the government's handling of winter fuel payments, particularly their failure to reach the most vulnerable. He said:“The poorest pensioners, the poorest, under £11,400, you believe should get pension credit and winter fuel, but they’re not going to claim, they’re the hardest to reach.

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has apologised for using “slightly bad language” on air as he spoke out about winter fuel payments. | PA

“You’re not writing individual letters to them. You’re not linking it to attendance allowance and housing benefit. There’s lots you could do.”

Visibly frustrated, he continued:“So to try and talk about ‘We’re targeting the poorest’. The truth is, you’re not targeting them. Why aren’t you writing them bloody letters?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His co-presenter, Susanna Reid, quickly stepped in to apologise on-air for the language, and Lewis followed with his own apology. Nandy, however, reassured him that it was not an issue, saying,“No it’s fine, I know how strongly you feel about it, Martin.”

The heated exchange comes amid growing criticism after the UK Government announced changes to the universal winter fuel payment for pensioners, limiting the benefit to only the poorest households.