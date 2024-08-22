Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Martine McCutcheon and singer-songwriter Jack McManus married in 2012.

Former EastEnders actress Martine McCutcheon has revealed she and husband Jack McManus are separating after 18 years together.

The actress, 48, shared an emotional post on her Instagram stories. She wrote: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 year old son Rafferty, who's happiness and welfare, has always been, and will continue to be, our number i priority. We both of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives…

“Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy.

“Our love for Rafferty, is something that will never, waver, or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.

“Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time...And I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you! Thank you all, for the love and support, now and always...Martine.xx.”

This comes after just a few weeks ago on August 4 Martine shared a gushing pot to celebrate her husbands ‘bittersweet’ 40th birthday after his father’s recent passing. Martine and Jack got married in 2012 and welcomed their only son Raffety in 2015.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now