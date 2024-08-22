Martine McCutcheon announces shock split from husband after 18 years only weeks after gushing birthday post
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former EastEnders actress Martine McCutcheon has revealed she and husband Jack McManus are separating after 18 years together.
The actress, 48, shared an emotional post on her Instagram stories. She wrote: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.
'We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 year old son Rafferty, who's happiness and welfare, has always been, and will continue to be, our number i priority. We both of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives…
“Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy.
“Our love for Rafferty, is something that will never, waver, or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.
“Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time...And I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his.
“Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you! Thank you all, for the love and support, now and always...Martine.xx.”
This comes after just a few weeks ago on August 4 Martine shared a gushing pot to celebrate her husbands ‘bittersweet’ 40th birthday after his father’s recent passing. Martine and Jack got married in 2012 and welcomed their only son Raffety in 2015.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.