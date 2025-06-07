Matthew Goode confirms he won’t return for final Downton Abbey film

Actor Matthew Goode has officially confirmed he will not be reprising his role as Henry Talbot in the third and final Downton Abbey film.

Citing a packed filming schedule and a knee injury, Goode said stepping away may have been the right decision, both for himself and the story.

“I was unavailable for the second because I was doing The Offer. Then (for the third) I was shooting (Dept. Q),” he told Radio Times. “But I also buggered my knee, and I had to have an operation. That takes weeks to get over, so I was never going to be able to do it.”

Goode, who first appeared in the Downton Abbey 2014 Christmas special and played Lady Mary’s husband, admitted the role had become somewhat stale. “Let’s face it, he was edging towards becoming a bit of a wet lettuce,” he said, using British slang for someone perceived as weak or ineffectual.

Although he didn't personally see the script for the final film, Goode noted there wasn’t much material for his character. “They only had half a page of script for Henry Talbot,” he said. That, combined with his physical recovery and new projects, made the decision easier.

Goode has been busy filming Netflix’s crime thriller Dept. Q, which has rapidly climbed the streaming platform’s viewership charts since its release. “He was initially nervous about how the audience would react to it,” but the show has proven a breakout hit, receiving strong ratings and critical acclaim.

Despite missing the chance to reunite with his Downton Abbey co-stars, Goode believes his absence may have served the story better. “Maybe it’s a good thing,” he reflected, suggesting it might allow Lady Mary’s storyline to move in a new direction.

The final Downton Abbey film, The Grand Finale, is set to conclude the long-running saga with what producers promise will be an emotional farewell.