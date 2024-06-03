'Love Island' UK host Maya Jama in a promo for the 2024 summer series of the ITV 2 dating show. Photo by ITV.

‘Love Island’ host Maya Jama hosts one of the most popular ITV shows - this is how much she gets paid and what boyfriend Stormzy has said about it.

Jama, who will hit her birthday milestone in August, has made a name for herself as a television host on popular reality TV shows like ‘Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star’ and ‘The Circle’. The star is originally from Bristol but moved to London in 2012 to pursue a career in media - first as an actress, and then as a model and a TV presenter. She’s now one of the most recognisable and well loved faces on television.

She also happens to be dating one of the biggest music stars - Stormzy. The presenter is super excited about the return of ‘Love Island’, telling her 3.1 million Instagram followers via her Instagram Stories yesterday (Sunday June 2) that today (Monday June 3) is the “big day” as this is when the show returns to our screens. In a pre-show interview with ITV, Jama said: “I’ll be honest, I’m hoping for drama. I want loads of love and happy couples at the end but I do want to be entertained so I’m hoping for lots of fiery moments.”

She also issued the following advice for the new contestants: “Just go for it! It’s a once in a lifetime experience and you don’t want to have any regrets so go for it, make all the connections you can, you can always dash them if you don't feel like it, you’ve got to live it up in there.”

But, just how much will Jama be paid for one of the most highly sought after jobs in television, and will her beau be joining her in Spain at any point over the next eight weeks while she films ‘Love Island’? Here’s what you need to know.

What will Maya Jama get paid for hosting ‘Love Island’?

Jama’s official wage isn’t known, but it is thought she’s been given a six-figure sum by ITV bosses for hosting the new series of ‘Love Island’. It has previously been reported that former ‘Love Island’ presenter, Laura Whitmore, who Jama took over from, earned £600,000 for every series of the dating show she presented. So, it is believed that Jama’s pay packet will match that received by Whitmore. Jama also hosts the spin-off programme ‘Aftersun’, which is also likely to boost her earnings.

What is Maya Jama’s net worth?

It is reported that Maya Jama’s net worth is around £1.5 million. She previously spoke about becoming a millionaire when she was 26-years-old. In an interview with the Evening Standard, she said that being a millionaire was “nice” but it wasn’t her goal when beginning her career. Jama’s net worth can be attributed to her television career, which is going from strength-to-strength, but also her success in the beauty industry. She collaborates with fashion and beauty brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Rimmel. Jama also launched her MIJ Masks skincare line in 2019.

Will Stormzy join Maya Jama in Majorca for ‘Love Island’?

Maya Jama has been dating rapper and music superstar Stormzy for a number of years. They met in 2014, but didn’t start dating until 2015. The early days of their relationship were enjoyed outside of the public eye as they met before either of their careers took off. The pair split in 2019. Rumours started swirling that they were back together in 2023, and the pair confirmed their reconciliation in October.

Stormzy has recently promised his girlfriend that he will fly to Majorca to join her “at some point” as she films the new series, which will last for eight weeks. In May, Jama posted a video to her Instagram Stories to tell her fans about her busy schedule, which included a mention of her travelling to the sun-soaked holiday destination to film ‘Love Island’ series 11.

Cuddling up to her other half, Jama told her followers about her travells and then said to him “ And you're not coming with me, are you?” He joked: “Too right” before promising her: “I'm gonna come Spain at some point.” Jama then reiterated his words for her followers, saying: “He's gonna come Spain at some point.”

It’s not known exactly when Stormzy will be travelling to Majorca to see his girlfriend, but the show will be taking place all throughout June and July, so he’ll have plenty of opportunity to make the trip. It is thought, however, that Jama will travel between Majorca and the UK throughout the series so that she can host both the main ‘Love Island’ show and the spin-off show ‘Aftersun’, which is filmed in London.

It’s not known if Stormzy will appear on-screen or not. In 2017, he did make a cameo on the show following on from calling out Olivia Attwood on X for the way she treated Chris Hughes. He then went on have a video call with the contestants, which was loved by fans.