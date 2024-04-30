Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MC Conrad, a celebrated vocalist whose contributions expanded the horizons of jungle and drum'n'bass music during the 1990s , has died at the age of 52. The confirmation of his death came from his agency Clinic Talent, which honoured his legacy by describing him as "one of the most recognisable and best-loved voices in D&B.”

The cause of his death has not been made known. Born Conrad Thompson, he was recognised for his superb microphone delivery, vocal skills, and liking for the genre's more melodious side, which he frequently showcased in collaborations with producers such as LTJ Bukem and PFM.

Thompson began as a hip-hop MC but found his calling when he joined the rave scene. This change allowed him to hone his vocal skills alongside his rapid-fire rapping, making him an ideal collaborator for British producer LTJ Bukem. Together, they experimented with the synthesis of jazz and bass music, and Thompson rose to popularity on Bukem's label Good Looking Records. Their performances at London's Mars Bar during the Speed residency, alongside luminaries such as Fabio, solidified their reputation as a formidable DJ-MC combination.

Their partnership spread to major outlets such as the BBC's Essential Mix series, and their 1998 album, "Progression Sessions 1," cemented their name as one of the most influential duos in British dance music. Thompson's international popularity grew as he went on tours and even stepped into production under the alias Con*Natural, launching his own label, Resonance. He advocated for digital distribution and began DJ podcasting in 2013. Later in his career, he continued to make waves in the drum'n'bass industry, working with producers such as Makoto and TotalScience.

LTJ Bukem & MC Conrad at Junction. (Photo by Henry Ratcliffe/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images)

The drum’n’bass scene has paid tribute following his death. Promoters Drum&Bass Arena posted on X: “So sad to hear the legendary MC Conrad has passed away. He set the blueprint for generations of MCs with his signature style and brought so much soul to this music.”

London record label Hospital Records said: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of MC Conrad. A truly iconic and unique artist, he helped define and build the world of jungle & drum and bass music. All our love and thoughts are with his family and friends.”

