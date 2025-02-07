Health authorities have issued a public health warning after a person with measles attended Drake’s Anita Max Win concert at RAC Arena in Perth on Tuesday night.

The infected individual was among thousands in the packed venue, according to Daily Mail.

The West Australia Health Department released the alert on Friday, urging those who were at the concert or other exposure locations to monitor their health closely. Officials confirmed that the infected person had recently returned from Bali and visited multiple locations across Perth before being diagnosed.

Dr Paul Armstrong, Director of Communicable Disease Control, advised those who may have been exposed to remain vigilant. He said: "Anyone who has visited an exposure location during the dates and times listed should monitor for symptoms and, if symptomatic, wear a mask and seek medical care."

"Before presenting at a GP clinic or emergency department, call ahead so staff can ensure you do not infect other patients and staff."

Authorities are also reminding the public that measles can cause fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash. Anyone who begins to show symptoms is urged to seek medical advice while taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Further details, including additional exposure sites, are expected to be released in the coming days as health officials continue their investigation.