Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly ended their relationship just months before the arrival of their baby.

Sources told TMZ that the couple's breakup occurred over Thanksgiving weekend while they were in Vail, Colorado. According to the gossip outlet, Megan discovered something on MGK’s phone that deeply upset her, prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early.

“Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early,” the source explained. After that, MGK left the trip, and since then, the couple has not reunited. As of now, they are no longer together.

The breakup comes at a complicated time for the couple, as Megan is pregnant with their first child together and is due in March. Megan announced her pregnancy in early November, just weeks before their Thanksgiving trip. At the time, sources confirmed that she was around four to five months along.

Megan and MGK began dating in 2020, shortly after her split from husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children - Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.