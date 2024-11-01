Megan Thee Stallion has struggled with suicidal thoughts, her new documentary reveals.

Born Megan Pete, the rapper opens up about her deep personal struggles including depression, PTSD, as well as taking her own life in the new documentary film, Megan: In Her Words that premiered on October 31 on Prime Video.

The film, directed by Nneka Onuorah, delves into the contrast between Megan's bold public image and her private battles.

The rapper’s grief has intensified in recent years due to multiple traumatic events. Her mother, Holly Thomas, died of a brain tumour in 2019. Megan, who saw her mother as her closest confidante and role model, confessed that she initially turned to substances and work to cope with the overwhelming loss. “I keep getting lit, thinking I’m going to get through this pain,” she shared in the film.

In July 2020, her life took another devastating turn when she was shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez following an argument. In the documentary, Megan recalls how the friendship, which had also turned romantic, involved alcohol and a volatile dynamic.

She recounts that, on that night, Lanez fired five shots at her, later denying the incident despite apologising in a recorded jail call. Following the incident, social media saw an outpouring of accusations against Megan, with some fans taking Lanez’s side and accusing her of lying.

The documentary captures Megan’s profound isolation and mental health struggles during this period. “I didn’t feel like my life had value,” she confesses, recalling a moment when, at the height of her depression, she called 911 after experiencing difficulty breathing.

Onuorah explains that one of her primary goals was to provide a safe space for Megan to express herself, saying: “This film is Megan's open book into her heart during one of the hardest times of her life.”

Megan: In Her Words takes a raw, intimate approach, following the artist as she grapples with her trauma while performing worldwide. The film largely avoids talking-head interviews, focusing instead on Megan’s own perspective. “I really want to observe and use a vérité approach,” Onuorah said, aiming to present Megan authentically, “not contrived or sensationalised.”

The documentary also shows an emotional scene showing Megan’s reaction to Lanez’s conviction for three felony charges related to the shooting, for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Despite the struggles, Megan continued to achieve a No. 1 single, a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, and host the MTV VMAs. Onuorah said: “I commend Megan for her resilience throughout this process to still come out on top. She truly is the definition of strength to me.”