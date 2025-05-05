Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK fashion fans can catch every moment of the 2025 Met Gala red carpet as its full livestream kicks off on Monday night.

Broadcasting live from New York City, the special coverage will offer real-time celebrity interviews, designer insights, and never-before-seen red carpet moments. The 2025 Met Gala will celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition with a theme called, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

This year's hosts include actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, producer and designer Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour. LeBron James is also serving as honorary chair.

What is the Met Gala?

Affectionately referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out,” the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, held each year on the first Monday in May. According to Vogue, the event welcomes global stars, emerging creatives, and fashion industry legends.

Where and How to Watch (UK Time)

The livestream will begin at 11.30pm (BST) and continue until 1am Tuesday morning. The 90-minute stream will be broadcast live outside the Mark Hotel in Manhattan, where celebrities are expected to debut their looks before heading to the Met.

Where can you watch the livestream?

The livestream can be viewed on Youtube (E! News, E! Insider, Access Hollywood, TODAY). It can also be viewed on X/Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram (via E! and TODAY's official accounts).

According to the BBC, an individual ticket goes for around $75,000 (£56,000), while a 10-seat table starts at $350,000.