Mark Zuckerberg has commissioned a striking 7-foot statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan, prompting mixed reactions from his followers as he unveiled the artwork on his Instagram.

The Facebook founder and Meta CEO shared the photo which shows Chan standing beside the statue, which is positioned under a tree, making the impressive piece even more prominent. Zuckerberg jokingly said that he was “reviving the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife” in the caption.

The artwork, crafted by renowned New York artist Daniel Arsham - who has previously worked with luxury brands like Tiffany and Dior - depicts Chan in a dynamic pose, with her figure cast in green and a dramatic silver cloak billowing behind her.

Mark Zuckerberg has commissioned a striking 7-foot statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan | Instagram @zuck

In a lighthearted response, Chan commented on the post, saying: "The more of me the better?" accompanied by a heart emoji.

The sculpture has garnered a mix of reactions. People magazine dubbed Zuckerberg “the ultimate wife guy,” noting that in ancient Rome, statues were often commissioned to honour deceased loved ones or to create symbolic family connections.

Many of Zuckerberg's followers quickly praised the statue. One admirer commented, "Omg so beautiful, lucky girl," while another remarked on how the gesture has set a new standard for husbands everywhere, saying, “Husbands everywhere are shaking.” Another said: “Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you.”

However, not everyone was as impressed. Some users expressed scepticism, with one commenting, "This is the most billionaire thing to do ever," and another simply stating, "yikes. this is quite unflattering."